These NJ Cities Among 100 Best Places To Retire In America

Who says you need to retire somewhere warm?

You can also stay right here.

The Chamber of Commerce released its annual list of 100 best U.S. cities for retirement, among them two in New Jersey.

Clifton and Bayonne took numbers 31 and 99, respectively, the top three places all in New England.

The Chamber of Commerce considered the following eight variables when compiling the list:

Percentage of the population above 65

Percentage of retirees in the 65+ population

Overall Poverty rate

Percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree or higher

Median monthly housing costs

Physicians per 100K population

Violent crime per 100K population

Police Officers per 100K population

