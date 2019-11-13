Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

The Great Chicken Sandwich Debate: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes? (VOTE)

Cecilia Levine
Who does the chicken sandwich better? Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?
Who does the chicken sandwich better? Chick-fil-A or Popeyes? Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A/Popeyes

With the relaunch of Popeyes' chicken sandwich and a new Chick-fil-A slated to open this month at the Willowbrook Mall, we want to settle this once and for all. Vote below.

Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?
Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

  • Popeyes
    31%
  • Chick-fil-A
    69%

Cars lined up in loops around Popeyes restaurants last August when the fast-food chicken joint rolled out its first-ever sandwich.

The eatery ran out of the product nationwide shortly after (to the dismay of many anxiously-awaiting customers), but reintroduced it earlier this month.

Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, has been serving up chicken sandwiches for years. Some say they have theirs down to a science while others say Popeyes, although a newbie in the chicken sandwich biz, is better.

Vote now.

