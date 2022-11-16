'The Food That Built America' Casting For New Season Filming In Newark

A History Channel food docu-series is casting talent for its fourth season, filming in Newark.

The producers behind "The Food That Built America" are looking for men and women ages 18 and over. Shoots are ongoing in Newark, and the gig pays $210 for an estimated 12 hours of work.

The show is hoping for Black actors of African descent and white actors of European descent, according to the casting call.

"The Food That Built America" first aired in August 2019 and tells the "fascinating stories of the families behind the food that built America, those who used brains, muscle, blood, sweat and tears to get to America's heart through its stomach, those who invented new technologies and helped win wars," its IMDB description reads.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.