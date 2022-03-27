Teresa Giudice Recovering From Emergency Surgery: Report

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice is recovering from non-cosmetic emergency surgery, Page Six reports.

The Morris County mom was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday, March 23 to have her appendix removed, the outlet said.

Gia posted a photo of her 49-year-old mom in the hospital captioned "Such a trooper. I love you."

Giudice was released from the hospital Friday and was recovering at home.

