Sussex County Chef Talks Action Park Fatalities While Eating Crazy Spicy Wings On 'Hot Ones'

A "Bon Appetit" chef and Sussex County native paid homage to his hometown while eating spicy wings on a viral YouTube show.

BA Test Kitchen Manager Brad Leone kept his cool in between bites of scorching hot sauce-slathered wings on the the "Hot Ones" Thanksgiving special.

After host Sean Evans asked him about growing up in a part of New Jersey that he apparently described as being "better known for its lush forests than fist pumping," the conversation inevitably turned to Action Park.

The water and amusement park in Vernon, infamously nicknamed "Accident Park," opened in 1978 and was reportedly one of the first modern water parks in the U.S.

It was also one of the most dangerous.

"Killing kids since '93 man," said 34-year-old Leone, who apparently worked at Action Park growing up.

"Back in the day they had all kinds of no regulation sh*t.

"I don't know if this is true but I think it is. so they used to have the tube water slides, they had one that was a full loop. and apparently an overweight kid got stuck in it and died.

"And another one, they had, you know those real straight slides? a couple people flew off 'em."

A report on History.com described the Alpine Slide as "a giant track to rip people’s skin off that was disguised as a kid's ride.

"The park saw its first fatality on the Alpine Slide, when a 19-year-old employee rode off the track and hit his head," the article said.

More than 26 other head injuries and 14 fractures were attributed to the Alpine Slide, the report says, citing New Jersey's records.

"There's another ski resort that was smaller a little more mom and pop called Hidden Valley," Leone told Evans.

"That place is legit it's still there you should go, check it out."

