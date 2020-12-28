Support Surges For North Jersey Mom, 4-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured In Crosswalk Crash

The community is rallying for a North Jersey mother and her 4-year-old daughter who were hit by a car in a marked crosswalk and seriously injured.

Chatham's Alexandra Robinson, 41, was walking her daughter, Annabelle, to daycare when the two were hit in the crosswalk at Main Street and Coleman Avenue on Dec. 22.

The driver — a 22-year-old man from Gaithersburg, Maryland — was issued traffic summonses for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk and released at the scene.

Annabelle was taken to the hospital with a concussion, while her mother suffered a shattered leg, a broken elbow and a lacerated liver, among other injuries that required surgery, according to a GoFundMe created by Bella Migliozzi for the family’s ongoing expenses.

“Alex also had to spend Christmas alone in the hospital with no visitors due to COVID-19 regulations, and Annabelle, still recovering from her concussion, spent Christmas without her mother,” reads the fundraiser, which had garnered nearly $34,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Robinson is continuing treatment at a rehabilitation facility “for an extended period of time,” the fundraiser says.

The profits from the GoFundMe will be used for transportation, childcare and “other incidentals,” the page says.

Click here to view/donate to “Chatham Mother & Daughter Struck by Motor Vehicle” on GoFundMe.

