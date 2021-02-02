Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Support Surges For North Jersey Family Of 4 Suffering ‘Extreme Loss’ After Fatal House Fire

More than $10,500 had been raised as of Tuesday morning on a GoFundMe for Elaine DiBella Frey, Thomas DiBella, Juli DiBella and Mike Frey, who remain displaced and are in dire need of essential items. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is surging for a North Jersey family of four who remain displaced and in need of essentials following a fatal second-story fire. 

The blaze broke out at 82 Youmans Ave. in Washington Borough on Jan. 23 around 9 a.m. and resulted in the death of 77-year-old Mary Frey, who was airlifted to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston but succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Funds will also be used for temporary housing and Frey’s memorial service, the page says.

“For those that know Elaine, she would give you her last can of food or the shirt off her back if you needed,” reads the fundraiser, organized by Kathryn Kresge and Mandy DiBella. “It’s our turn to return the many years of kindness she has shown her family, friends and community.”

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the electrical fire remained undetermined but did not appear suspicious, officials said.

“If you can chip in any way or provide prayer and thoughts for the family, any little bit helps,” reads the GoFundMe. “Thank you for taking the time to help!”

Click here to view/donate to “DiBella Frey Tragic House Fire Recovery Fund” on GoFundMe.

