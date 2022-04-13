Support Surges For Morris County Dad, 32, Critically Injured In Work Accident

Support is on the rise for a beloved Morris County father who was critically hurt in a work accident.

Michael McClain, 32, underwent emergency craniotomy surgery at Morristown Medical Center after a work accident on Saturday, April 2, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family’s expenses.

McClain remained in the Intensive Care Unit as of Tuesday, April 12, a campaign update says.

“There are still many unknowns with Michael’s journey but we remain positive and hopeful for the best outcomes,” reads the fundraiser. “It is a long journey but Michael is strong.”

More than $33,000 had been raised as of Wednesday, April 13, putting the family almost halfway toward the campaign’s $75,000 goal in just two days.

“Our community remains only as strong as those who support us and stand by us in our times of need,” says the fundraiser. “Let us come together and help Michael and his loved ones.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Support Michael McClain’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.