Support Pours In For Beloved Dumont Bartender Following Head Trauma

If you've been to Grant Street Cafe in Dumont in the past month, you'd know it feels emptier than usual.

Beloved bartender and bartender Katie Caspare hasn't been around.

Late last month, Caspare of Bergenfield suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage. Her absence at the cafe has not gone unnoticed.

"I hope you recover and come back strong," Eric Maloney said on a GoFundMe that had raised more than $46,500 as of Monday morning. "Miss your friendly face behind the bar and in Grants funny photos."

"Katie is everything that you said and more," Pamela Lakefield said. "It was my pleasure to teach her when she was in high school. She brings sunshine into the lives of everyone she meets."

Tara Walsh of Fair Lawn on social media described Caspare and her family as "some of the kindest, most generous people around.

"They too have been touched by pediatric cancer, as Katie's brother lost his battle before reaching his teens."

When Walsh's son Jackson was diagnosed three years ago, the Caspares were the first to send a card -- complete with a donation to the foundation they started years ago.

"They have attended and volunteered at our fundraising events, because that's the kind of people they are. Katie, and the Caspare family have a long, undefined journey ahead of them, and could really use any help they can get," Walsh said.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

