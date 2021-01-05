STUDY: These 6 NJ Areas Had Some Of The Nation’s Highest Move-Out Rates In 2020

Do you know someone who moved out of New Jersey last year?

You’re certainly not alone — in fact, for the third year in a row, New Jersey topped the list of states with the highest move-out rates, an annual migration study shows.

But that’s not all: six Garden State areas made the list of the 25 cities with the highest outbound migration rates for 2020 — in other words, the cities that had the most residents hit the road and move out of the state.

United Van Lines’ 44th Annual National Migration Study is based on the number of household moves handled by the company within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. and only includes cities with 250 moves or more.

The Bergen-Passaic area ranked second with a 61 percent outbound migration rate, and Trenton is right behind at number third with a rate of 81 percent, the study shows.

Here are the other New Jersey areas that topped the list, along with their respective outbound migration rates:

“Each year, our United Van Lines study provides critical insights into broader migration patterns and Americans’ moving motivations,” said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines.

“As the largest household goods mover in the country, United Van Lines’ data-driven insights uniquely point to national trends and, this year particularly, the resounding impact of COVID-19 on moving choices and the moving industry.”

Click here for the full study.

