Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Officer Rescues Missing Woman Severely Injured In Suicide Leap
Lifestyle

Starbucks Coffee Opens New Store At Newark Penn Station

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A new Starbucks location has opened at Newark Penn Station's Main Concourse.
A new Starbucks location has opened at Newark Penn Station's Main Concourse. Photo Credit: NJ Transit

Coffee lovers, rejoice: A new Starbucks location has opened for business at Newark Penn Station’s Main Concourse.

The lease, which includes more than 10,000 square feet of retail space, was approved in August 2018 by NJ TRANSIT’s Board of Directors.

The deal will provide non-fare box revenue totaling more than $1.6 million to NJ TRANSIT over the course of the lease.

“We are very pleased to welcome Starbucks to Newark Penn Station and look forward to a long and beneficial partnership with them,” NJ TRANSIT President and CEO Kevin Corbett said in a release.

“Non-fare box, revenue-generating opportunities like this are critical to securing the funding to put NJ TRANSIT back into national prominence while keeping ticket prices stable."

The new Starbucks opens at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. on weekends and will close at 9 p.m. each night.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.