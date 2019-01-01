'Spoiled Kids': Bergen County RHONJ Star's Newspaper Column Causes Controversy

Some are calling it unethical journalism. Others say it paints a realistic picture.

A newspaper column by a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member details a visit to a sprawling mansion of a "new friend" in which she questions: "Do too many gifts create spoiled children?"

The piece by new cast member Jackie Goldschneider doesn't identify the home, but it's believed to be that of Jennifer Aydin of Paramus.

Goldschneider opens by describing the residence, complete with an indoor basketball court, movie theater and "bouncy castle bigger than my home." She goes on to poll local experts on the long-term effects of giving children everything they ask for and more.

Aydin was apparently not made aware of the article and is seen confronting Goldschneider on a recent episode of the Bravo show.

Many agree that Aydin should have gotten a heads up from Goldschneider.

The article caused a firestorm on Twitter.

