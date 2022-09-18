Contact Us
TERRIFYING MOMENT: Carjackers Rush Lyndhurst Mom With Child In Back Seat
South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Dave flew into the much looked over Central Jersey for a pizza tour beginning with Palermo's, which has a pie that has thrown Dave for a loop. Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.

The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item  at the Route 206 pizzeria.

He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and the tomato pie an 8.5.

The family-owned spot is named after the capital of Sicily, where the founding owner was born and raised. It promises authentic Italian cuisine in addition to its pizzas.

Portnoy was in North Jersey over the summer rating pies in Morris and Essex counties.

Palermo's, 674 US 206 South, Bordentown, NJ

