Somerset County Man Killed In Route 287 Hit-And-Run, 38, Was Devoted Dad Of Baby Girl

The Somerset County pedestrian killed in last week’s hit-and-run crash on Route 287 was the devoted new dad of a baby daughter.

Erik Salemke, 38, of Bridgewater, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the northbound side and run over by a tractor-trailer when crossing the highway near milepost 21.8 in Bedminster on Thursday, Oct. 20, DailyVoice.com reported.

A GoFundMe launched by his fiance, Chelsea Cordero, says Salemke was the “primary breadwinner” of the family and a dedicated father to their eight-month-old girl, Eva Marie.

According to his Facebook page, he was the owner of a general construction and custom furniture fabricator company.

“I am heartbroken and at a loss for words to express my deep grief,” writes Cordero, of Randolph. “I am now a single mom to our precious baby girl.”

More than $5,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the funds being used for Salemke’s funeral costs and “other upcoming expenses.”

“We have no life insurance or real savings,” Cordero writes. “I truly appreciate it as it will ease the worry that accompanies my pain.”

Salemke’s funeral services had not yet been announced.

“We will miss him dearly,” Cordero says. “Please don’t forget to hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

