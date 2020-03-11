Contact Us
Lifestyle

Somerset County 7th Grader Headed To Scripps Spelling Bee After Nailing This Word

Aritra Banerjee, a seventh grader at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional Middle School, with Somerset County Freeholder Brian Gallagher.
Aritra Banerjee, a seventh grader at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional Middle School, with Somerset County Freeholder Brian Gallagher. Photo Credit: SCLSNJ

"Viscerotonia" is the word that Bridgewater-Raritan seventh grader Aritra Banerjee nailed in the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s Bee Spectacular Spelling Bee.

And because of it, he's heading to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

"Viscerotonia" is defined by by Merriam-Webster as "a pattern of temperament that is marked by predominance of social over intellectual or physical factors and exhibits conviviality, tolerance, complacency, and love of food."

Banerjee, won SCLSNJ’s spelling bee last year, will head to the Scripps spelling bee on May 24.

