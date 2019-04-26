Contact Us
Sigourney Weaver Visits North Bergen High For Encore Performance Of 'Alien'

Paul Milo
Actress Sigourney Weaver attended the encore performance of "Alien: The Play," which was staged by students at North Bergen High School Friday night.
Actress Sigourney Weaver attended the encore performance of "Alien: The Play," which was staged by students at North Bergen High School Friday night. Photo Credit: Facebook

Sigourney Weaver, the actress who immortalized the character of Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" movie franchise, attended the encore performance of a play based on the sci-fi horror classic made by students many of whose parents probably hadn't met yet when the film debuted 40 years ago.

"Alien: The Play" debuted at North Bergen High School last month and became an online viral sensation thanks to its impressive sets, staging, costumes and performances. After clips were viewed thousands of times, Weaver gave the students an online shout out.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNicholasJSacco%2Fvideos%2F2222352268017012%2F&show_text=0&width=267" width="267" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

The production was so popular the staff and students staged an encore Friday -- when their surprise guest appeared.

"I love you!" one student can be heard shouting at the original Alien-killer in a video posted online. "I can't believe you're here right now!"

