Shocking Lottery Win Is Dream Come True For Passaic County Couple

New Jersey Lottery's crossword scratch-off games have long been a favorite for "Mr. Isam." He's won several prizes playing them -- sometimes $50 and $100 -- and knew he may get lucky again.

And recently, he did, winning $50,000.

Isam purchased a $5 Super Crossword scratch-off ticket from his usual spot, 7-Eleven on Main Avenue in Clifton, and thought he had won $50.

“Please cash my $50 ticket so I can buy my coffee," he told the cashier.

The retailer, however, replied that he wouldn't be able to because Isam won $50,000. Isam's jaw dropped. He was in a state of shock and couldn't believe what he was hearing.

This was his first big win.

He drove home and excitedly told his wife Fayza, who at first didn't believe him. She knew her husband had won other times in the past, but never this much.

When Fayza saw the evidence, she was happily surprised.

The couple plans on giving each of their children and grandchildren some of the winnings and investing the rest in bonds.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.