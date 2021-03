JWOWW said yes!

"Jersey Shore" star Jenni Farley, 35, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello, 26, Tuesday on Instagram.

The pro wrestler popped the question at the top of the Empire State Building on Feb. 27.

Farley filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018, and went public with then-24-year-old Clayton in 2019.

