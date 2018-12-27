'Selfless' Midland Park Mom Who Beat Cancer During Pregnancy Fights Again

The same day Adele Rivas received her first breast cancer diagnosis was the day she discovered she was pregnant.

Her miracle baby was four years old when Rivas learned that once again last year, her cancer had returned. And this time, it's Stage 4 metastatic.

A woman that 38-year-old Rivas met in a support group during her first cancer battle is leading a rally to help her heal, having raised more than $22,600 on a GoFundMe as of Saturday evening.

"You'd think someone going through this would complain or feel sorry for themself," said Elina Golbin, a six-year breast cancer survivor. "Not Adele. She's so selfless and would never ask for help. Finally, we decided it's time to create some way for people to help her."

Rivas' mother is also currently battling cancer and going through chemotherapy treatments.

"It’s really unfair," Golbin said. "She is an angel of a person -- no one deserves it but especially someone like her."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

