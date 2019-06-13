Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Former High School Athlete Charged With DWI After River Vale Crash
Lifestyle

Rutt's Hut Gets Shoutout From Teary-Eyed Jonas Brothers Suffering Through Hot Wings Show

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Jonas Brothers are back, and so is Hot Ones! Season 9 kicks off in epic fashion with more guests and more wings than the table has ever seen.
The Jonas Brothers are back, and so is Hot Ones! Season 9 kicks off in epic fashion with more guests and more wings than the table has ever seen. Video Credit: First We Feast

The task was simple: Explain a New Jersey hot dog.

But doing it was nearly impossible for the three Jonas Brothers.

The Wyckoff natives had just sampled one of the hottest hot sauces in the world for an episode of First We Feast's YouTube interview series "Hot Ones."

Kevin Jonas, the eldest and only brother who still lives in the Garden State, certainly made North Jerseyans proud when he name-dropped Clifton hot dog institution Rutt's Hut in his answer.

"It is just amazing," he said, as brothers Nick and Joe commiserated with burning mouths and watering eyes.

The brothers kicked off the show's ninth season discussing highs and lows of the band, their significant others and more.

Fast forward video above to 25:50 for the New Jersey reference.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.