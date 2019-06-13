Rutt's Hut Gets Shoutout From Teary-Eyed Jonas Brothers Suffering Through Hot Wings Show

The task was simple: Explain a New Jersey hot dog.

But doing it was nearly impossible for the three Jonas Brothers.

The Wyckoff natives had just sampled one of the hottest hot sauces in the world for an episode of First We Feast's YouTube interview series "Hot Ones."

Kevin Jonas, the eldest and only brother who still lives in the Garden State, certainly made North Jerseyans proud when he name-dropped Clifton hot dog institution Rutt's Hut in his answer.

"It is just amazing," he said, as brothers Nick and Joe commiserated with burning mouths and watering eyes.

The brothers kicked off the show's ninth season discussing highs and lows of the band, their significant others and more.

Fast forward video above to 25:50 for the New Jersey reference.

