'RHONJ' Stars Party In Atlantic City

Cecilia Levine
Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin brought their families to Atlantic City for the weekend.
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" costars Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice were spotted with their families in Atlantic City this weekend.

Giudice posted videos to her Instagram story of her family celebrating the birthday of husband Luis Ruelas' son, Louie, at American Cut Steakhouse, at the Ocean Casino Resort.

After, the family apparently joined the Aydins at the Sebastian Maniscalco show, Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Borgata, according to Aydin's Instagram story.

The stars closed out the night with some dancing at a nightclub.

