'RHONJ' Star Gets Wedding Redo At Ritzy Venue Where Some Think 'Succession' Was Filmed

A glimpse of the New York City skyline in the "Succession" Season 4 trailer teaser have some people wondering if part of the show was filmed at one of Jersey City's ritziest wedding venues.

While officials at Liberty House were unaware of any filming done at the lavish restaurant and wedding hall, he could confirm that "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Cabral got a wedding do-over with hubby Nate Cabral last week.

It's no secret that Cabral didn't love the way she looked on her wedding day. And so, "Sophisticated Weddings" gave her a re-do photo shoot for an upcoming issue.

Meanwhile, NJ Advance Media and some other outlets were speculating that Liberty House was the venue for Willa and Connor Roy's wedding, too, as the sweeping Manhattan views in the trailer look suspiciously familiar.

The venue is as popular as it is expensive, but that fits the bill for the Roys.

Season 4 of "Succession" will premier on March 26, on HBO.

