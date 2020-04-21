'RHONJ' Cast Members Dina, Caroline Manzo Mourn Dad's Death

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members Caroline and Dina Manzo are mourning the loss of their father.

The sisters, two of their father's 11 kids, took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news.

"His favorite song was 'My Way' and that’s exactly how he lived his life," former Franklin Lakes resident Caroline captioned an Instagram post.

"His way. A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again."

"I'll love you forever and always Daddy," Dina, formerly of Holmdel, wrote on an Instagram post. "You can rest now. 4.20.2020."

Click here for more from E! News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.