'RHONJ' Cast Member Margaret Josephs Stops By Dumont Bar

Cecilia Levine
Margaret Josephs stopped by Grant Street Cafe in Dumont.
Margaret Josephs stopped by Grant Street Cafe in Dumont. Photo Credit: Grant Street Cafe

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Margaret Josephs knew where to go for some good pizza and beer.

Josephs was spotted Tuesday at Grant Street Cafe, which was recently represented New Jersey on a list of "Great American Beer Bars."

According to a social media post, Josephs enjoyed some thin-crust pizza.

The Elizabeth native lives in Englewood and joined the RHONJ cast in 2017 -- and almost exclusively wore her hair in pigtails.

