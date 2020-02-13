'RHONJ' Cast Member Dolores Catania Moving To NYC

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dolores Catania is bidding the Garden State farewell.

The 49-year-old Paterson native told Page Six she'll be moving to the Financial District in May.

Her son, Frank Catania, Jr., will move in with her for a new internship at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Her boyfriend David Principe, however, won't be joining them.

Dolores, who listed her Wayne house in 2019, is having her ex-husband Frank Catania, Sr. build a new house for Principe.

