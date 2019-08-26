Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: NJ Priest Gets 4 Years In Prison For Sexually Abusing Girl
'RHONJ' Alum Kathy Wakile Shares Daughter's Jersey City Engagement

Cecilia Levine
Victoria Wakile and Teddy Kosmidis are getting married!
Victoria Wakile and Teddy Kosmidis are getting married! Photo Credit: Kathy Wakile/Victoria Wakile

She said yes!

Kathy Wakile's daughter Victoria is officially engaged to  boyfriend Teddy Kosmidis.

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member on Saturday shared a video of the special moment, which took place at the Liberty House Restaurant in Jersey City overlooking the Hudson River.

"Overjoyed," said Wakile of Franklin Lakes, who owns restaurant Pizza Love in Wyckoff.

Wakile's husband Richard Wakile posted his own video with the caption: "I’m beyond words and emotions tonight! My Victoria and our new member of our family Teddy have made it official! THE WORLD 🌎 IS INVITED TO THE #WEDDING."

