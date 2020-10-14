Retired Trucker Opens Hackensack Juice Bar After COVID-19 Forced Life Change

A retired truck driver with a new, health-conscious lifestyle is bringing a juice bar to Hackensack.

Jacquemil White, 47, had moved to Jersey City from the Bronx about a decade ago to work as a team leader for FedEx In Newark. After that he was picking up medical waste, but had to quit due to a bad back.

It wasn't until last March that he was forced to change his habits, he said.

"I contracted COVID and that really rocked me," he said. "It really hit me the third day."

White was walking up the stairs and was so out of breath he had to lay on the floor, he said.

"I had to stop talking to everybody -- it really did a number on me," he said. "I went from being 210 pounds to 180... it helped me think about what I needed to do."

After testing positive for the virus, and beating it, White set out on a new path: Changing his habits.

That included his line of work. Between his bad back and newfound appreciation for a clean bill of health, he started searching for something new.

Inspired by his friend who owns a juice bar in Brooklyn who owns a juice bar, White considered opening one of his own.

"I was just watching how he was making everything and I said, 'Wow, we don't have that in Hackensack,'" White said. "So I went looking for a place -- and here it is."

This summer, White found a space on Main Street and began the process of opening Juice Cafe: Organic Market.

The menu will include smoothies, juices and cold press drinks. Everything will be natural, White said.

"I don't take vitamins," said White. "And I haven't been sick in years."

Instead, White relies on sea moss, elderberries, fruits and veggies. He is hoping the juice bar will inspire locals.

He says he's looking forward to being his own boss.

"I've always wanted to open up my own store," White said. "I got tired of working for someone else, so I'm giving this a go."

White hopes to open the shop next month.

Juice Cafe Organic Market 260 D, Main St., Hackensack

