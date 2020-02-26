Restaurants Opening This Spring In East Rutherford's American Dream Mall

East Rutherford’s famed American Dream Mall is continuing to prepare for its next wave of food and restaurant openings.

From upscale and Asian eats to classic American fare and more, the massive location will eventually serve as a hub for about 100 dining spots.

The following restaurants are expected to open their doors at the American Dream Mall in March:

Thai Express : Thai express has more than 300 locations worldwide. The fast-casual chain specializes in dishes crafted with authentic, Thai ingredients and flavors.

Wendy’s: One of America’s most popular burger chains. Baconators, Frosties and more.

Charley’s Philly Steaks: The chain is known for its hot sandwiches grilled fresh to order. Most popular, of course, is the Philly cheesesteak.

Dons Bogam: With three existing New York City locations, the upscale Korean restaurant is expanding to the Garden State.

Likkle More Jerk: Described as a Caribbean-fusion eatery, Likkle More Jerk is led by Chef Kemis Lawrence, who has more than 20 years of culinary experience.

CMS Cinebistro: CMS Cinebistro, considered to be one of the top 10 cinema chains worldwide, takes your average “dinner and a movie” night and elevates it to a whole new level. The restaurant/movie theater hybrid offers spacious and comfortable seating with a fully-stocked bar and a made-from-scratch menu.

Coca Cola Eats: If you’re a Coca Cola fanatic, you’ll definitely enjoy a meal at Coca Cola Eats — the brand’s themed restaurant. The menu is formed around meals that are best paired with a Coke, allowing guests to “enjoy the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola wherever your taste buds take you.”

1st RND: With a sports bar atmosphere and quality craft eats, 1st RND is definitely a spot to add to your list. The eatery is known for its signature all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free 100 percent Alberta beef chuck burgers and hosts regular happy hour events.

For The Win: FTW is described as an "entertainment mecca" with more than 22,000 square feet of space filled with food and gaming options. Gastropub cuisine, a full-service bar, a bowling alley and live music are just a few of the many features the dining and entertainment destination will have to offer.

H Mart: As the largest Asian supermarket chain in America, the H Mart in the American Dream Mall will offer an on-site bakery and full eatery with “national and international Asian food concepts.” Keep an eye out for scheduled live music and other weekly events.

Jarana: A high-end eatery specializing in authentic Peruvian flavors and cuisine.

Manchu Wok: The Chinese fast-food eatery serves chicken, beef and pork entrees with classic sides like fried rice and lo mein.

Ginger Sushi: An authentic sushi and sashimi shop with fresh ingredients and Japanese flavors.

Also underway are two of the mall’s food halls, which offer various types of cuisine:

Kosher Food Hall: The Kosher Food Hall will include a series of vendors serving kosher-friendly options. According to mall developer, Triple Five Group, it’s the “first-ever strictly kosher food market in a North American retail and entertainment destination.” No word yet on the hall’s specific vendors.

Munchies Food Hall: Munchies will eventually consist of 18 vendors serving regional favorites . Other space will be used for a cooking studio and for showcases of up-and-coming chefs.

It’Sugar (Oreo TWISTiD): Finally, for dessert, be sure to make a stop at Oreo TWISTiD, located on the third floor of the “world’s first candy department store,” It’Sugar. The shop is an Oreo cafe concept sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with flavors reminiscent of one of America’s favorite cookies.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.