Restaurant-Caterer Pag's Moving From Paramus To Nutley

Paul Milo
Pag's BBQ Smokehouse Burger
Pag's BBQ Smokehouse Burger Photo Credit: Facebook

Pag's, a restaurant and catering venue now based at the Paramus Golf Course, has just signed a lease agreement for a space in Nutley, real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield announced Monday.

The dining venue will relocate in what Cushman & Wakefield described as an expansion move to 227 Franklin Ave., site of the former Kyoto Buffet.

"Under the direction of Chef David Paglia, Pag’s serves both quality interpretations of classic American dining dishes and “daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Pag's opened in May 2018 in Paramus.

