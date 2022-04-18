Redheaded TikTok Saxophonist Is Taking New Jersey Nightlife By Storm

Gabi Rose is the one with long red hair, leather pants and the shiny saxophone.

You can't miss her — and you won't want to either.

You may have seen the 26-year-old Long Island native on TikTok, where she's been gaining popularity in recent months.

Or you've seen her at a nightclub in New Jersey, where she entertains crowds on the sax, improvises along with the DJ, and then performs hits of her own.

Don't believe us? Just watch.

Gabi has been taking New Jersey's nightlife scene by storm in somewhat of a happy accident.

Gabi picked up the saxophone as a teenager, simply because she thought it looked and sounded cool. Living in New York made it easy for her to get sucked into the jazz community. Luckily, she says, that never happened.

Instead, she found pop.

"In the New Jersey market, people want to go out, they want to dance and they want to have fun," Gabi said. "That makes it so rewarding to me."

"It's become a staple to have someone like me or a musician play along with music they wouldn’t normally hear saxophone to, and doing these kinds of gigs has opened me up to where I can fit myself."

Gabi recently put out her first EP, "Wait, Create," with her band, Enrose, but has enjoyed the journey along the way, finding new crowds to connect with, artists to collaborate with and making music videos.

Gabi markets herself by word of mouth and with help from social media, where she has 13.5K followers on Instagram and 110K on TikTok.

Connecting with the crowds is what keeps Gabi motivated.

"When I’m performing, it’s hard work," the musician said.

"I'm sweating, I’m panting and my feet hurt — I’m out there," she said. "I’m physically exhausted... but all of that is worth it to me when I do have that special performance.

"Performing live won’t ever not be a huge part of my work. There's nothing like it."

New Jersey crowds have been incredibly receptive of and impressed by her work.

"What I hear people say most is that they've never seen a female play the sax," Gabi told Daily Voice. "Everyone in New Jersey has been complimentary, kind and welcoming."

So far, she's played at The Lobby in Elizabeth, Bottagra in Hawthorne and The Bradford in Bridgewater, to name a few. Some of her favorite performances are alongside New Jersey percussionist Crystal Vargas, who she has developed a deep connection with on and off the stage.

“I’m so grateful for all the wedding couples, restaurants, clubs, and clients of all kinds who have hired me to celebrate special moments and make memories with them and their guests. Every gig is important to me and I never take it for granted.”

