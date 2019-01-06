Contact Us
Lifestyle

RANKINGS: Wealthiest Towns In North Jersey According To Census Data

Cecilia Levine
The median household income in New Jersey is $76,475 -- so how do North Jersey towns factor in?

According to data from the U.S. Census covering 2013 through 2017 released last month, several communities in Bergen and Passaic have some of the highest earners in the state.

The median income in Bergen County was $91,572 and $63,339 in Passaic County.

The wealthiest municipalities in Bergen and Passaic are (figures are median income between 2013 and 2017):

  • Demarest: $149,271
  • Allendale:  $151,875
  • Tenafly: $153,906
  • Franklin Lakes:  $155,458
  • Ridgewood: $162,011
  • Glen Rock: $162,443
  • Hawthorne: $170,417
  • Ho-Ho-Kus:  $176,518
  • Upper Saddle River: $176,674

CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR YOUR TOWN.

