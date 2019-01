A rabid cat was captured in Upper Saddle River, authorities warned Friday.

The animal was found near Echo Ridge Road. Any bites or scratches from a rabid animal should be reported to local police.

Authorities are urging residents against approaching wild cats and kittens.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease if untreated. Any mammal can carry rabies if infected. A rabid animal may act aggressive, friendly, active or lazy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.