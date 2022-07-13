Contact Us
Production Paused On MTV's 'Jersey Shore 2.0': Report (LOOK INSIDE THE HOUSE)

Cecilia Levine
Whitney Ullman
Whitney Ullman

Production has been halted on MTV's "Jersey Shore 2.0," which was set to begin filming this summer, NJ Advance Media reports. It was not immediately clear why.

The spinoff caused controversy for former cast member, who spoke out against it in a joint statement last May.

The new "Jersey Shore" was set to film at a historic Atlantic City home spanning 4,000 square feet. Click here for photos of the house, courtesy of AirBnb. Photo by Whitney Ullman.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

