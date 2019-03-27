Contact Us
Powerball: Winning Numbers For The 3/27/19 Drawing

Cecilia Levine
The winning numbers will be selected at 11 p.m. Photo Credit: New Jersey Lottery

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, March 27 has risen to an estimated $750 million, the third largest in the history of the drawing.

The winning numbers are 16 20 37 44 and 62, with a Powerball of 12 .

The last winner was 56-year-old David Johnson from Brooklyn, N.Y., who hit the $298.3 million jackpot the day after last Christmas.

The winning numbers will be selected at 11 p.m. This post will be updated as soon as the numbers are chosen.

Tune into WABC to watch or check back for more.

