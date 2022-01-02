Popular Organic Grocery Store Sets Paramus Opening Date (Look Inside)

A popular organic grocery store franchise has set an opening date for its second New Jersey location in Paramus.

MOM’s Organic Market is slated to open at 469 Route 17 on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

Boasting a wide range of sustainably-sourced organic eats, MOM’s is known for being the nation’s only grocery store that offers 100 percent sustainable seafood.

First opened in 1987, MOM’s also allows customers to bring their own containers for buying in bulk to make for a zero-waste shopping experience. The brand even offers free electric car charging.

Five percent of the Paramus store’s opening weekend sales will be donated to Tenafly Nature Center, Hackensack Riverkeeper, and Clean Water Action New Jersey.

MOM’s Organic Market also has locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, D.C.

MOM’s Organic Market, 469 Route 17, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

