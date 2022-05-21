Popular Ice Cream Spots In North Jersey For A Tasty Cool Down

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in North Jersey.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Applegate Farm Homemade Ice Cream, Montclair

Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood

Conrad’s Confectionary, Westwood

Denville Dairy, Denville

Falls Creamery, Little Falls

Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield

Holsten’s, Bloomfield

Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood

Ice Cream By Mike, Ridgewood

Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City

Scoops The Ice Creamery, Scotch Plains

Torico Homemade Ice Cream, Jersey City

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.