Popular Ice Cream Spots In North Jersey For A Tasty Cool Down

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?
Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in North Jersey.
The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
- Applegate Farm Homemade Ice Cream, Montclair
- Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood
- Conrad’s Confectionary, Westwood
- Denville Dairy, Denville
- Falls Creamery, Little Falls
- Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield
- Holsten’s, Bloomfield
- Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood
- Ice Cream By Mike, Ridgewood
- Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City
- Scoops The Ice Creamery, Scotch Plains
- Torico Homemade Ice Cream, Jersey City
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.