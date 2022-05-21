Contact Us
Popular Ice Cream Spots In North Jersey For A Tasty Cool Down

Cecilia Levine
Torico
Torico Photo Credit: Instagram ToricoIceCream

We've got a scorcher of a weekend ahead of us. Why not a tasty treat to cool down?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in North Jersey.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

  • Applegate Farm Homemade Ice Cream, Montclair
  • Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood
  • Conrad’s Confectionary, Westwood
  • Denville Dairy, Denville
  • Falls Creamery, Little Falls
  • Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield
  • Holsten’s, Bloomfield
  • Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood
  • Ice Cream By Mike, Ridgewood
  • Milk Sugar Love, Jersey City
  • Scoops The Ice Creamery, Scotch Plains
  • Torico Homemade Ice Cream, Jersey City

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

