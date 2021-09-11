Popeyes Opens In Hackensack

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened a new location in Hackensack.

The fried chicken joint is now open at 345 Essex Street, its website says.

The new location offers the chain's classic fried chicken and sides through both mobile ordering and third-party delivery.

Popeyes on Essex Street is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 345 Essex St., Hackensack, NJ 07601

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.