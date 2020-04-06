Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Authorities: Teaneck Woman Spits Water At, Coughs On Englewood Police, Claims She Has COVID-19
POLL: Should NJ Residents Be Obligated To Wear Face Masks?

Valerie Musson
Holy Name Medical Center security guard Brendan McLaughlin dons his face mask.
Holy Name Medical Center security guard Brendan McLaughlin dons his face mask. Photo Credit: Jeff Rhode

Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty is one of many local officials across New Jersey urging residents to wear face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many people have already chosen to wear face masks, while others are opting for scarves -- or foregoing protection entirely (scroll past poll for more).

Wearing face masks in New Jersey should be...
A report by The World Health Organization says wearing face masks is effective only when the user is also practicing frequent hand-washing/sanitizing with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

An obligation to wear masks in public was included in a list of measures drafted by Germany Monday in ending the country's lockdown, scheduled for April 19.

In order to be effective, the mask must be worn and handled properly. The user should avoid touching the mask while it is in use and to dispose of it properly afterward, the report says.

So, we want to hear from you: should New Jersey residents wear face masks regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic?

