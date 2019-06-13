Contact Us
Pizza Town USA Closes To Honor Death Of Founder Raymond Tomo, 93 Of Upper Montclair

Cecilia Levine
Pizza Town USA
Pizza Town USA Photo Credit: Pizza Town USA

Pizza Town USA will be closed Friday, June 14 to honor the passing of its founder Raymond Tomo. The restaurant will reopen Saturday.

Tomo, a military veteran, died on June 11 at 93 years old.

The Brooklyn native moved to Upper Montclair in 1969, 11 years after opening Pizza Town USA on Route 46.

The restaurant, recently named to the Daily Meal's list of greatest old school pizzerias in America, was being run by Tomo's children, Michele Ginter and Bruce Tomo.

Visitation is being held at the LaMonica Memorial Home in Livingston on Friday, June 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will begin at noon, at St. Joseph's Church in West Orange.

Entombment will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Montclair.

