Pick Your Own Apples At These Top-Rated North Jersey Farms

Whether candied, carameled, crisped or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a North Jersey farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

BERGEN COUNTY:

HUNTERDON COUNTY:

MORRIS COUNTY:

SUSSEX COUNTY:

WARREN COUNTY:

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.