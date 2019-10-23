PHOTOS: This Hackensack Street Goes All Out For Halloween

Walk down Clinton Place in Hackensack and you'll notice a common thread.

Nearly every house is fully-covered in Halloween decorations.

Sometime over the course of the past three decades it became customary for homeowners on the block to give the holiday everything they've got.

The result? Nearly 8,000 trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Clinton Place is unquestionably the most popular street for trick-or-treating in Hackensack -- and maybe in Bergen County.

Check out how the houses are coming along this year.

"The Wizard of Oz" house on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Wizard of Oz" house on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Wizard of Oz" house on Clinton Place in Hackensack... with a twist.

Zombies of Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Charlie Brown House" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Haunted Pirate Ship House" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Finding Nemo House" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Disney House" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"Club Zombie" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"Club Zombie" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

"The Haunted Church House" on Clinton Place in Hackensack.

The previous owners of this house had a massive spider hanging from the balcony that he'd drop on trick-or-treaters' heads. The realtor made it clear: You've got to keep the tradition going, somehow, at least.

The Jack-O-Lantern house is being renovated -- but it seems like residents on Lookout Avenue (one street over) have re-homed them.

The Jack-O-Lanterns of Clinton Place have new homes on Lookout Avenue.

The Jack-O-Lanterns of Clinton Place have new homes on Lookout Avenue.

