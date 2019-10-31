PHOTOS: These Bergen County Kids Did Halloween Better Than Pretty Much Anyone 2019 Edition

There are some stories that we at Daily Voice look forward to every year. This is one of them.

We partnered with friend of the site Annie Joachim, the founder of the Bergen County Moms page on Facebook, to find the most creative Halloween costumes in the area. They did not disappoint.

Joachim, along with Daily Voice reporter Cecilia Levine and Westwood's The Canteen owner Rayna Pine combed through each and every photo submission to find the best one (it's hard work, but someone's gotta do it).

The winner, who will be announced at 6 a.m. Nov. 1 on the Daily Voice website, will be receiving a $50 gift card to The Canteen, graciously donated by Pine.

Thank you to everyone who submitted, may the cutest costume win.

SCROLL FOR PHOTOS.

Phone home.

Harper's spa day. Being cute is hard work.

Give 'em s'more candy, would ya?!

Noa Kalman, 5 months, as Ruth Baby Ginsburg.

Hawaiian dancer

Wednesday Addams and her trick-or-treat bucket.

Bob Ross

Vanna White

Next year will be their 60th together.

Noah as Pepe Le Pew

Dante's Blackjack Table

A pair of homemade piñatas (no hitting).

Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Popcorn baby

The sun'll come out tomorrow. Bet your bottom dollar

A weatherman.

T-Rex and Dr. Allan Grant

Twins as Princess Poppy and Branch

"Lucy, you've got some 'splainin to do!"

Three blind mice. See how they run.

Titanic Captain Edward John Smith and mom, the iceberg.

Colonel Sanders and Wendy.

Wayne & Garth

#hotmessmom

Space Robots

Johnny "The Ice Cream Man"

Gregory the Cabbage Patch Kid

A Christmas Story

Ursula with Ariel

"Blaze and the Monster Machines" with a slight twist or two.

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

Molly from "The Big Comfy Couch."

"Make me a carrot for Halloween because I love carrots."

Baby Belle of "Beauty and the Beast."

Double Trouble twins with younger brother as quarter slot

Pennywise and Georgie

Miguel Coco

Chugga chugga chugga chugga -- CHOO CHOO

Thanksgiving table

Hannibal has arrived

Squints and Wendy Peffercorn from "The Sandlot"

Hey Oscar, you're a grouch.

The Fireman and his homemade truck

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.