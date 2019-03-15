PHOTOS: River Edge Mom Shares Step-By-Step Guide To Baking Irish Soda Bread

Alyssa Rebosio of River Edge never really liked raisins.

For that reason, she never ate the Irish soda bread her mom made every year growing up.

But once Rebosio had her own home, she began making Irish soda bread using her mother's recipe (and has become well-known in the community for it).

"After eating it warm right out of the oven with butter I realized just how tasty it was," she said.

Pictured below: Rebosio's parents, the late Pat and Bud Rauch.

Rebosio makes several loaves of all sizes the week before St. Patrick's Day and hands them out to crossing guards, teachers, neighbors and -- pretty much anyone she comes in contact with.

"There are many different recipes," Rebosio said. "Some include egg or milk but this one includes only buttermilk and butter. Some get poured into a loaf pan, this one is kneaded on a board and formed into a ball. Some are cakey, this is more of a bread."

She has it down to a science and suggests serving it warm or toasted with butter.

YOU'LL NEED:

2 Cups flour

1 Cup of buttermilk

2 Tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon caraway seeds

½ Cup raisins

3 Tablespoons soft butter

1. Preheat oven to 375˚ and sift dry ingredients together. Add caraway seeds and raisins. ** Rebosio prepares up to six bowls at once for six different loaves **

2. Cut in butter and add buttermilk. Mix with a fork until dough is combined.

3. Knead dough on a floured surface.

4. Form dough into a ball and place on a greased pan (a round pan helps keep the shape). Cut top of dough by making a cross halfway through into it before baking.

5. Bake for approximately 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

6. Enjoy warm with butter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.