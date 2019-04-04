PHOTOS: Hacienda Restaurant Promises Bigger, Better For Cinco De Mayo Reopening

Hacienda Restaurant will reopen in the next few weeks after being closed for renovations.

The beloved Paterson eatery shut its doors March 1 to add a waiting area, private dining room and bar.

It also expanded its existing dining room, upgrade the bathrooms and tinkered with the menu.

The restaurant will be open in time for Cinco de Mayo, which will be celebrated with live music, a DJ and mariachi.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF HACIENDA RESTAURANT

Before the renovation:

Hacienda Restaurant, 102 Mc Lean Blvd., Paterson, (973) 345-1255

