Northern Valley Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Hacienda Restaurant Promises Bigger, Better For Cinco De Mayo Reopening

Cecilia Levine
Haciena Restaurant in Paterson will unveil its renovations for Cinco de Mayo. Photo Credit: Hacienda Restaurant

Hacienda Restaurant will reopen in the next few weeks after being closed for renovations.

The beloved Paterson eatery shut its doors March 1 to add a waiting area, private dining room and bar.

It also expanded its existing dining room, upgrade the bathrooms and tinkered with the menu.

The restaurant will be open in time for Cinco de Mayo, which will be celebrated with live music, a DJ and mariachi.

Hacienda Restaurant, 102 Mc Lean Blvd., Paterson, (973) 345-1255

