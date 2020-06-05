Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fatal Paterson Fire Victim Identified As Longtime City Resident, 83
Lifestyle

Photographer Captures Precious Moment During Jersey City Rally

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Friends Cleo, left, and Aubree play during a peaceful protest in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Wendy Setzer
Wendy Setzer of Jersey City. Photo Credit: Mark Lipsy

Wendy Setzer was wandering through Pedestrian Plaza during Jersey City's peaceful protest last Tuesday when her eyes were drawn to two toddlers.

One girl is black. The other is white. Both appear blissfully unaware of the reason their moms brought them to the rally that day.

Setzer got down on the girls' level and snapped their photo.

"What made it a great shot is there are people looming in the background, adults with masks on, and  these kids oblivious to what's going on and enjoying each other's company," said Setzer, who raised her own children in Jersey City.

"They have no awareness that they're different. They're just friends -- it's so simple."

Setzer posted the photo to her Instagram account, where it was ultimately happily discovered by the toddlers' moms.

"We forgot about the children," Setzer said. "We're fighting and then here are these two kids playing.

"Prejudice is not natural. It is carefully taught."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.