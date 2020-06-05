Photographer Captures Precious Moment During Jersey City Rally

Wendy Setzer was wandering through Pedestrian Plaza during Jersey City's peaceful protest last Tuesday when her eyes were drawn to two toddlers.

One girl is black. The other is white. Both appear blissfully unaware of the reason their moms brought them to the rally that day.

Setzer got down on the girls' level and snapped their photo.

"What made it a great shot is there are people looming in the background, adults with masks on, and these kids oblivious to what's going on and enjoying each other's company," said Setzer, who raised her own children in Jersey City.

"They have no awareness that they're different. They're just friends -- it's so simple."

Setzer posted the photo to her Instagram account, where it was ultimately happily discovered by the toddlers' moms.

"We forgot about the children," Setzer said. "We're fighting and then here are these two kids playing.

"Prejudice is not natural. It is carefully taught."

