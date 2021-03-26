Phillipsburg’s Newly Opened Comeback Cafe Is NJ’s ‘Home Of The Jerk Chicken Cheese Steak’

Phillipsburg’s newest eatery, The Comeback Cafe, claims to be New Jersey’s “home of the jerk chicken cheese steak.”

Located at 60 South Main St., the cafe is owned by resident Clay Mitchell and his family, according to a Thursday post on the town’s official Facebook page.

In addition to serving one-of-a-kind fried jerk wings and chicken cheese steaks, the cafe offers plenty of American classics like mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fried fish and much more, its Instagram page says.

A number of family-style meal deals are also available. Each ranges from $30 to $50 and includes different combinations of wings, fish and shrimp as well as sides, a beverage and dessert.

The restaurant also has a large back deck opened just in time for spring outdoor dining.

"The Town of Phillipsburg welcomes another new business," the town's Facebook post said.

"Wishing Clay Mitchell and family the very best."

For more information, visit The Comeback Cafe’s Instagram page.

The Comeback Cafe, 60 South Main St., Phillipsburg, NJ

