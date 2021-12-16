Contact Us
Philadelphia Cream Cheese Maker Will Pay You NOT To Buy Its Product

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Philadelphia Cream Cheese Photo Credit: Flickr Mike Mozart

A cheesy marketing campaign launched by Kraft Heinz says the company will pay some of its would-be customers not to buy Philadelphia cream cheese (scroll down to watch the ad).

Supply shortages have made many groceries shelves empty, including in the refrigerator section, so you might not be able to make you favorite holiday without cheesecake.

Instead, Kraft Heinz will pay 180,000 potential customers $20 when they enter a valid receipt for baking supplies or a store bought dessert, according to the special campaign website.

Not to spread it on too thick, the marketing campaign is called "Spread the Feeling."

All entries must be received between Dec. 17 and 18 starting at 12 p.m. EST, according to the companies official rules. 

