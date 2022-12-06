Pete Davidson Movie Filming In NJ Needs Actors, Partial Nudity Required

Miramax is looking to add three new members to the cast for a new movie staring rising star Pete Davidson, the production company stated in a casting call.

Pete Davidson is set to star in the feature film titled "The Home", a thriller film who follows a character easing into his community service assignment at a retirement home community, according to Backstage.

Miramax is looking two cast two elderly actors, one man and one woman, where partial nudity will be required. The studio is also looking to cast a middle aged asian woman around 40-50 for a day player cast role as well.

The movie is set to shoot in the New York and New Jersey area in mid-late December 2022.

To apply for the roles or get more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.