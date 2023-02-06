Pay More, View Better: AMC Changing Ticket Pricing

The nation’s largest movie theater chain is taking a page out of airlines’ books and will soon be selling tickets at variable prices based on where they are located in the auditorium.

AMC Theatres announced “the next evolution of value pricing at the movies,” which will provide movie-goers with seating selections based on their sightline inside the theater.

The three tiers will go as follows:

“Standard sightline” will be the most common and available at traditional costs. “Value sightline” seats will be primarily in the front row of the auditorium and will be available at a lower price, while “preferred sightline seats” will cost a little more, but will allow movie buffs to sit in the middle of the auditorium in an optimal setting.

AMC Theatres Executive Vice President and CMO Eliot Hamlisch said that “Sightline at AMC more closely aligns (the company’s) seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues.

“(This) offers experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” he said. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing.

“Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

The move was not met with welcome arms by members of Hollywood, including actor Elijah Wood, who condemned AMC’s new pricing protocols.

AMC is the largest movie-going experience in the US, with an estimated 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. Their new pricing plan will be put into effect on Friday, Feb. 10 at locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City.

Once the new pricing and seating plan is put in place, theaters are expected to begin outlining specific seat options during the ticket purchase process online, on the AMC app, and at the box office.

Sightline at AMC is expected to be rolled out nationwide by the end of the year.

