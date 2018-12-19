Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: 82-Year-Old Paterson Man Charged With Attempted Murder Amid City Shooting Spike
Lifestyle

Pascack Valley HS Student Wants To Save All The Dogs... One Painting At A Time

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Hope Buzzelli, 17, is donating a portion of each commissioned dog painting to Good Karma Dog Rescue in River Vale. Photo Credit: Contributed
Hope and Layla Photo Credit: Contributed
Mia and Hope Buzzelli with Lisa Adamak and her son, Nate Photo Credit: Contributed

To River Vale's Hope Buzzelli, every rescue dog has a story.

That epiphany came to her last summer while sitting on her couch next to her family's dog, Layla. Buzzelli has admired her dog's positive outlook on life since adopting her from Good Karma Dog Rescue three years ago.

It was in that moment she felt inspired to paint Layla's portrait depicting just that.

"Dogs are all so optimistic," said Buzzelli, a junior at Pascack Valley Regional High School. "No matter what their past, they can enjoy where they are."

What followed was a series of dog portraits primarily of adoptable dogs from Good Karma. The rescue holds a special place in the 17-year-old's heart, as its founder, Lisa Adamak, was her Kindergarten teacher (and a Pascack Valley HS graduate).

The next dog that Buzzelli painted was also named Hope, a bait dog with a horrific past rescued by Good Karma.

"She had come from such a horrible tragedy and came out smiling," the teen said. "She's now in a wonderful home and is a beautiful dog."

Hope's portrait -- the beginning of the "Smile" series -- was displayed at an art show over the summer, where Buzzelli received 13 commissions from others who wanted their dog's picture painted.

Now, with each commissioned piece, Buzzelli donates a portion of the proceeds to Good Karma. Her work has also benefitted an organization that aids handicapped dogs.

Several Buzzelli's paintings have been displayed in New York City galleries.

The artist feels her talent is her way of giving back.

"If everyone pitched in, we'd be able to save so many dogs," she said. "I love the way it feels to make something -- especially something that makes someone else happy. It's one of the most rewarding feelings."

FOLLOW HOPE BUZZELLI ON INSTAGRAM: @buzz_artz

Click here to see adoptable dogs from Good Karma Dog Rescue.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.