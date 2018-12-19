Pascack Valley HS Student Wants To Save All The Dogs... One Painting At A Time

To River Vale's Hope Buzzelli, every rescue dog has a story.

That epiphany came to her last summer while sitting on her couch next to her family's dog, Layla. Buzzelli has admired her dog's positive outlook on life since adopting her from Good Karma Dog Rescue three years ago.

It was in that moment she felt inspired to paint Layla's portrait depicting just that.

"Dogs are all so optimistic," said Buzzelli, a junior at Pascack Valley Regional High School. "No matter what their past, they can enjoy where they are."

What followed was a series of dog portraits primarily of adoptable dogs from Good Karma. The rescue holds a special place in the 17-year-old's heart, as its founder, Lisa Adamak, was her Kindergarten teacher (and a Pascack Valley HS graduate).

The next dog that Buzzelli painted was also named Hope, a bait dog with a horrific past rescued by Good Karma.

"She had come from such a horrible tragedy and came out smiling," the teen said. "She's now in a wonderful home and is a beautiful dog."

Hope's portrait -- the beginning of the "Smile" series -- was displayed at an art show over the summer, where Buzzelli received 13 commissions from others who wanted their dog's picture painted.

Now, with each commissioned piece, Buzzelli donates a portion of the proceeds to Good Karma. Her work has also benefitted an organization that aids handicapped dogs.

Several Buzzelli's paintings have been displayed in New York City galleries.

The artist feels her talent is her way of giving back.

"If everyone pitched in, we'd be able to save so many dogs," she said. "I love the way it feels to make something -- especially something that makes someone else happy. It's one of the most rewarding feelings."

